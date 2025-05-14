Pa. primary election 2025: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for May 20
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2025 primary Election Day is quickly approaching. If you still have questions about where your polling place is, who is on the ballot, and how to vote, Spotlight PA has got you covered.
On Tuesday, May 20, Democrats and Republicans across the commonwealth will determine which candidates go on to run in the general election. Ballots will vary depending on where voters live, and could include races for mayor, school board, city council, various judicial offices, district attorney, and more. There might also be local ballot questions.
Statewide, voters will weigh in on primary candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts.
Before you submit your ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.
First, the basics:
- Make sure you’re registered. You can check your voter registration status on the Pennsylvania Department of State website. Unfortunately, if you’re not already registered, it’s too late to vote in this election cycle.
- It also is too late to request a mail ballot if you haven’t already. If you have, you can track your mail ballot on the Pennsylvania Department of State's election ballot status webpage. To be counted, your ballot must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Read more about mail ballots and how to properly fill them out.
- In Pennsylvania, if you are registered as an independent or with a third party, you cannot vote for candidates in the primary election because we have a closed primary system, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in their respective party's primary.
- Unaffiliated and third-party voters, however, can vote on local ballot initiatives and statewide constitutional amendments during the primary.
- If you plan to vote in person, you can find your polling place online.
- You need to bring a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a passport if it’s your first time voting at your polling location. You can find the full list of acceptable IDs on Pennsylvania's official election website.
- For general voting and election resources, check out Spotlight PA’s 2025 Election Center.
- Still have questions? You can reach out to your county election office for answers. Find contact information for your local county on the Pennsylvania election website.
Here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:
- What municipal races are on your ballot will depend on where you live. To see a sample ballot, search for your local county on the Pennsylvania Department of State voting and election webpage, then follow the link to your official county website, where you may be able to find one.
- In the race for judge on Commonwealth Court, Republicans will choose between Matthew Wolford and Joshua Prince. Meanwhile, Democrats will see only one candidate on the ballot, Stella Tsai. Read Spotlight PA’s guide to these candidates to learn more about them.
- In the race for judge on Superior Court, Republicans will choose between Maria Battista and Ann Marie Wheatcraft. Democrats will see only one candidate, Brandon P. Neuman. Read Spotlight PA’s guide to these candidates to learn more about them.
- Spotlight PA’s Berks and State College bureaus have created candidate guides for some municipal races happening in those regions. If you live in Reading, check out our guide to city council president candidates. If you live in Centre County, check out our guide to the State College school board candidates. If you live in Pittsburgh, we have an interactive quiz for the mayoral race. Take it to find out which candidate best aligns with your values.
- If you have any questions or have issues finding this information, contact your local county election office for support. Also, consult our guide to vetting local and judicial candidates to help you determine which candidate is right for you.
There are no statewide ballot measures this spring, but some voters may see local questions, like in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to learn exactly which races and candidates you will be voting for.
Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage, including candidate and election guides, and more, at our 2025 Election Center.
