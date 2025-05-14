Pa. primary election 2025: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for May 20

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2025 primary Election Day is quickly approaching. If you still have questions about where your polling place is, who is on the ballot, and how to vote, Spotlight PA has got you covered.

On Tuesday, May 20, Democrats and Republicans across the commonwealth will determine which candidates go on to run in the general election. Ballots will vary depending on where voters live, and could include races for mayor, school board, city council, various judicial offices, district attorney, and more. There might also be local ballot questions.

Statewide, voters will weigh in on primary candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts.

Before you submit your ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.

First, the basics:

Here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:

There are no statewide ballot measures this spring, but some voters may see local questions, like in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to learn exactly which races and candidates you will be voting for.

Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage, including candidate and election guides, and more, at our 2025 Election Center.

