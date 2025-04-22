State College Area School District getting more metal detectors, but not making them permanent

After more than a week of using metal detectors in its high school buildings prompted by the threat of an attack, the State College Area School District is buying three more portable detectors, but it currently does not plan to install them permanently and instead will continue to use them as needed.

The school board voted Monday night to approve the purchase of the portable metal detectors at a cost not to exceed $54,000. The district already has two gate systems. It borrowed three more metal detectors from Penn State to streamline the security process, after using the detectors led to delays in the school day.

Superintendent Curtis Johnson said the district will now stop using the detectors, while continuing to check student IDs.

“Because law enforcement continues to inform us that they have no evidence of an active threat against our schools, we will return to our normal arrival protocols tomorrow without metal detectors," Johnson said Monday night.

Johnson said having the additional detectors will allow for greater flexibility in the future.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He had allegedly planned an attack on the school to take place Monday, April 21.

State College Police Chief John Gardner said the main suspect has been arrested and the investigation continues. He said he has two children who graduated from the school district.

“I would have been comfortable sending my kids to school, knowing what I know right now," he said. "I don’t take that lightly in saying that. That’s the best assurance I can give you right now.”

The board also heard from several students and parents who want the district to keep using the metal detectors in State High, and one who urged the district to look at other options.

Molly Martin, a parent and professor of sociology at Penn State, said she did a literature review on the subject. Yes, she said, students need to feel safe to do well.

“However, the research suggests that permanent long-term inclusion of metal detectors at schools actually is associated with a lower sense of school safety," Martin said. "It’s not clear that it’s effective at reducing the presence of weapons on campus or at reducing gun violence.”

Ashley Schrag, a mother, spoke after her daughter, saying it has been scary.

“The continued presence of metal detectors — if that’s what our kids need to feel safe and actually be able to concentrate at school, we owe that to them," Schrag said.

Shai McGowan, president of the State College Area Education Association, said she had not done a formal survey and she was speaking for herself, but her view represents that of many of the high school teachers.

“The presence of metal detectors not only acts as a deterrent for those who might consider bringing weapons onto campus, but it also provides reassurance to students, parents and staff alike," McGowan said.

Johnson said the district’s safety and security staff, administration and a board representative will meet to discuss the district’s response and next steps, including guidelines for the future use of metal detectors.