State College tightens high school security after arrest of man on terroristic threat charge

April 16 Update: The State College Area School District will continue using metal detectors in its high school buildings at least through Monday, the day a school shooting was allegedly planned for.

The State College Area School District is using metal detectors Monday at its high school buildings, following the arrest of a 20-year-old man who was allegedly planning an attack on the school for later in April.

According to the State College Police, Braeden Phillips of Milroy, formerly of State College, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been committed to the Centre County Correctional Facility without bail.

State College Police said that after being made aware of a plan to attack the high school later in April, they worked with the school district administration to investigate the accusations and "determined that there was a legitimate threat."

Citing the criminal complaint, the Centre Daily Times reports that Phillips — and potentially, an unnamed juvenile — had allegedly planned to carry out a school shooting on April 21.

There is a walk-through metal detector at State High’s main entrance and back entrance starting Monday, and a security wand will be used at the Delta Program, according to the district. In a message to the community, Superintendent Curtis Johnson said "at this stage of the investigation, police have nothing to indicate that there is an active threat against the school."

A school district spokesman said the district plans to use metal detectors Tuesday as a precautionary measure. He said the district will consult with police about whether to continue using them after that.

The detectors led to lines outside the building and a delay in the school day, with the last students entering the building at 9:45 a.m.

The total cost for the two gate systems, including installation, was $38,314. The district purchased them using grant funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

