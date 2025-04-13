White House doctor says Trump is 'fully fit' in medical report

Updated April 13, 2025 at 11:56 AM ET

President Trump "exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit," according to White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella.

The White House released Trump's three-page medical report Sunday morning following the president's annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function," Barbabella said.

Trump, 78, is the oldest president to take the oath of office in the White House. Former President Joe Biden was a few months younger when he started his term and visibly slowed down while in office — sparking political turmoil and concerns about his cognitive ability.

These medical records mark the first detailed information on Trump's health since the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pa., in July.

The physical examination revealed a few "abnormalities," according to Barbabella. The first was "scarring on the right ear" from the gunshot wound sustained during the assassination attempt.

Barbabella said Trump's "hearing was normal." The second was a "diverticulosis and a benign polyp" revealed during a colonoscopy in July. Diverticulosis is when abnormal pouches form in the digestive tract.

The White House physician recommended a "follow-up colonoscopy in three years."

The medical report also showed that Trump weighs 224 pounds, 20 pounds lighter than he weighed in 2020. And his LDL — "bad" cholesterol levels — are now within an "optimal" range and lower than last reported in 2020. He is currently taking two cholesterol-control medications: rosuvastatin and ezetimibe. The latter medication was not noted in Trump's 2020 medical report.

Trump's vaccines are all "current," but Barbabella did not list specific immunizations.

The president's neurological exam "revealed no abnormalities in his mental status," according to Barbabella. Trump was assessed for cognitive function, depression and anxiety. He scored within the normal range in all categories.

"I took a cognitive test. And I don't know what to tell you, other than I got every answer right," Trump told reporters on Friday following his exams. "I took just a lot of different tests, having to do with the heart, having to do with other things."

At the end of Trump's medical report, the White House physician said Trump's days are full of meetings, public appearances, press conferences — and "frequent victories in golf events."

Presidents are not obligated to share medical data, and many have shrouded their medical records.

Trump's medical records over the years

One week after the Butler assassination attempt, Dr. Ronny Jackson — the president's former doctor and a congressman from Texas — released a memo on Trump's health.

Jackson said Trump was shot in the ear and "is doing well, and he is recovering as expected." Jackson also reported that Trump received a "CT of his head" and that a hearing exam would be scheduled. Medical data from those exams were not shared publicly at the time, but Sunday's release includes information from these exams.

In 2023, Trump released a brief doctor's letter that lacked detailed medical data. But it did say Trump had lost weight and that "his cognitive exams were exceptional." The Trump campaigned highlighted cognitive testing in the lead-up to the election.

In his final year as president, Biden's doctors chose not to give him a cognitive exam.

During his first term, Trump took a number of physical exam and released his medical data.

In 2018, Dr. Jackson gave Trump a glowing report. He said Trump had "great genes" and that if he had a healthier diet "he might live to be 200 years old." Jackson recommended the president lose some weight and cut back on fat and carbs.



