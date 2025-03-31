© 2025 WPSU
PennDOT to hold public meeting on Route 322 State College Area Connector in May

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
Traffic driving on U.S. Route 322.
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
A look at U.S. Route 322 in Harris Township, Centre County on March 31, 2025. PennDOT is considering options for overhauling a stretch of the road in Harris and neighboring Potter Township.

PennDOT plans to hold a public meeting in May on the State College Area Connector, the project that will overhaul a section of U.S. Route 322 in Centre County.

Spokesman Tim Nebgen said PennDOT will present information on the refinements that have been made to the three options under consideration: the north, south and central alignments. The meeting is slated for May, with the exact date and location to be announced.

“Our personnel on the ground have been refining the alternatives," Nebgen said. "They’ve been scouting locations for stormwater facilities — we’re hoping to be able to present those at the meeting. Some of the bridge locations, some of the access locations for property owners in the study areas, and updated effects to natural resources.”

Nebgen thanked the public for being patient.

“A lot of coordination has to go on between our agency, the Federal Highway Administration, and our consultant engineers. All these things have to line up," he said. "We don’t have anything decided at this point.”

He said the meeting will include a video presentation and a chance for the public to ask the engineers and design team questions.
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
