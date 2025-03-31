PennDOT to hold public meeting on Route 322 State College Area Connector in May

PennDOT plans to hold a public meeting in May on the State College Area Connector, the project that will overhaul a section of U.S. Route 322 in Centre County.

Spokesman Tim Nebgen said PennDOT will present information on the refinements that have been made to the three options under consideration: the north, south and central alignments. The meeting is slated for May, with the exact date and location to be announced.

“Our personnel on the ground have been refining the alternatives," Nebgen said. "They’ve been scouting locations for stormwater facilities — we’re hoping to be able to present those at the meeting. Some of the bridge locations, some of the access locations for property owners in the study areas, and updated effects to natural resources.”

Nebgen thanked the public for being patient.

“A lot of coordination has to go on between our agency, the Federal Highway Administration, and our consultant engineers. All these things have to line up," he said. "We don’t have anything decided at this point.”

He said the meeting will include a video presentation and a chance for the public to ask the engineers and design team questions.