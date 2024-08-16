Detailed PennDOT maps show impact of Route 322 connector options on properties

Centre County residents got to see detailed maps of the State College Area Connector Project alternatives during an open house Thursday, one step in the process for PennDOT to narrow down the options for overhauling U.S. Route 322 in Potter and Harris townships.

Karen Schuckman and her husband live in Tusseyville, in Potter Township, where some properties would be impacted directly by one of the options being considered. She said there's a lot of natural beauty in the area.

“Primarily loss of that quality of life and that neighborhood there," Schuckman said of their concerns, along with noise. "We have a lot of natural peace and tranquility, right? I guess that’s a concern for everybody."

Schuckman and her husband were among the people to turn out to the open house at the Mount Nittany Middle School to get more details.

PennDOT SCAC screenshot A close-up of the North Alignment option being considered for the State College Area Connector Project.

Lisa Berkey, a resident of Harris Township, has environmental concerns, including how the new road could impact wetlands and forest lands.

“However, on the other hand, we think it’s really important that they build the road because it’s quite a safety concern," Berkey said.

PennDOT is looking at three options for the U.S. Route 322 project in Potter and Harris townships. All of them would have an impact on some homes and farmland in the area.

PennDOT SCAC screenshot A close-up on the South Alignment option (in blue) being considered for the State College Area Connector Project.

Dave Koll, who lives in Linden Hall, in Harris Township, said he's been driving on the road since he was 16 – close to 50 years.

He said he won't be directly impacted by the project, but he wants access to the new road to be limited.

“Because wherever they put an intersection, that’s where you see development," Koll said. "So, if we want to protect our farmlands, we have to keep the access to these limited access highways to the minimum.”

PennDOT SCAC screenshot A close-up of the Central Alignment option (in yellow) being considered for the State College Area Connector Project.

PennDOT’s goal is to have one preferred option by early next year.

Eric Murnyack, PennDOT assistant district executive for design in District 2, said then the state will need to get what's known as the record of decision on the project from the federal government. That will take about two years.

"After that is when we can start working on the right-of-way plans and phases of the project," he said. "So, a little bit over two years from now is when that's all going to start happening."

Current estimates for the project are $500 million to $700 million. You can view detailed maps and submit comments on the project until Aug. 30.