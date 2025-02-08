The Local Groove - February 08, 2025

Featuring:

Backseat VanGogh - Pretty Poison

Bryan Michael Henry - Lucky Days

Canary - Love Me While You Can

Caryn Dixon - Print Your Name And Sign

Cass & The Bailout Crew - Lover

Dylan Miller - Favorite Distraction

Erin Condo - Another Lover

Felix & The Hurricanes - Talk About Love

Finster - Burning Love

Hannah Bingman - Clearer And Clearer

John Phelps - Slave To My Woman

Lowjack - One Last Kiss

Spaces In Between - How Do I Tell You I Love You

Tichner-Scott = I'm In Love With You

Host - Don Bedell