Penn State trustees approve renaming Beaver Stadium field, with $50M gift

Penn State's football venue will become the West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium in a $50 million, 15-year agreement starting with the 2025 season.

The university's Board of Trustees voted 22-8 Monday morning to approve the naming, with several trustees wanting to see recognition of former football coach Joe Paterno and more time to consider the proposal.

The gift is the second largest in Penn State history. It comes as Penn State is in the midst of a $700 million overhaul of the stadium.

West Shore Home is a Mechanicsburg-based window, door and bath remodeling company. Its founder and CEO, B.J. Werzyn, is a 1999 Penn State graduate.

Chairman David Kleppinger thanked the Werzyn family for their “visionary generosity.”

“Their extraordinary gift is yet another testament to the power of the Penn State community coalescing to invest in a bold and dynamic future," Kleppinger said.

Trustee Anthony Lubrano was one of those critical of the board's process for the renaming and the lack of public discussion.

"Given the great public interest around the naming of the field at Beaver Stadium, I believe we should pause to explore other possibilities including Paterno Field at Beaver Stadium," Lubrano said.

He said that could lead to raising “hundreds of millions of dollars.”