© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - March 8, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 8, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
In this April 17, 2009, file photo, Leonard Cohen performs during the first day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Singer-songwriter Cohen died in his sleep after falling down in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home, according to the statement released Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, by Cohen's manager Robert B. Kory. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Chris Pizzello
/
AP
In this April 17, 2009, file photo, Canadian songwriter, singer, poet, and novelist, Leonard Cohen performs during the first day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, March 8, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, The White Stripes, Etta James, Dave Van Ronk, Dan Auerbach, Hazmat Modine, Bob Dylan and The Band, Idris Muhammad, Béla Fleck, The Blues Brothers, Jesse Fuller, Howlin' Wolf, Mary Flower, Mississippi John Hurt, Buckwheat Zydeco, Alvin Youngblood Heart, Bukka White, Sister Rosetta Tharp, Leonard Cohen, Elvis Presley, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel