WPSU Blues Archive - March 8, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, March 8, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, The White Stripes, Etta James, Dave Van Ronk, Dan Auerbach, Hazmat Modine, Bob Dylan and The Band, Idris Muhammad, Béla Fleck, The Blues Brothers, Jesse Fuller, Howlin' Wolf, Mary Flower, Mississippi John Hurt, Buckwheat Zydeco, Alvin Youngblood Heart, Bukka White, Sister Rosetta Tharp, Leonard Cohen, Elvis Presley, and more.

