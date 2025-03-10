Free diabetes testing in March for Red Cross blood donors in central Pa. and nationwide

Throughout March, successful Red Cross blood drive donors across the country can opt in for A1C testing. The test measures a person’s average glucose levels over the last 3 months and is often used to diagnose diabetes and prediabetes.

Laura Burke is the executive director of the Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania. She said their goal is to help donors who might not know they need to see their doctor.

“Diabetes is a disease that impacts more than 38 million people in the United States, so we want to make sure that we’re providing our generous donors with this valuable information so they can maintain their health and it helps bridge the gap in, you know, care for communities across our country,” Burke said.

Burke said donors simply need to opt in for the testing after a successful blood donation, and results will come back in about a week. Donors do not need to fast for the testing and should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.

Burke said the A1C testing is the Red Cross’ way of saying ‘thank you’ to donors.

“It’s something that the Red Cross is investing in to make sure that we’re able to give back to our donors as an added benefit for their donation,” Burke said.

Burke also says the Red Cross is in a blood shortage. Cold weather and difficult winter road conditions have kept some individuals from donating and forced the Red Cross to cancel some blood drives.

You can find and schedule to donate at an upcoming blood drive on the Red Cross website.