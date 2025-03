An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on March 7, 2025 and hosted by Rana Glick.

The show features tracks from The 3 Cohen, Arne Domnerus, Bluesiana Triangle, Lennie Tristano and Lee Konitz, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Crosby Stills & Nash, and Ella Fitzgerald.

