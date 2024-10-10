© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CATA sees boom in Centre Region bus ridership

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:05 PM EDT
CATA bus parked
CATA

Bus ridership in the Centre Region is on the rise this fall, and the Centre Area Transportation Authority is pointing to a few factors behind the upswing.

Overall, CATA ridership is up 5.5% this fall compared to last year. On some of CATA’s most popular bus routes, ridership is up 20%, and midday it’s up 30% on some routes, according to CATA.

“Our ridership is up across the board, and on some of our routes it’s up dramatically," said David Rishel, CATA’s executive director and CEO.

Rishel pointed to redesigning some routes and increasing the frequency of buses on popular routes as reasons behind the increase.

He said that in the past CATA would send extra buses to busy stops as needed. But those extras were not included on the schedule or app, so a rider might not know the extra bus was on the way.

“This year we decided to put all those buses on the schedule," he said. "We try to put as much service as we can on the schedule.”

He said that may be behind another surprise: “Not only is our ridership up significantly, our complaints are down significantly.”

Rishel said CATA is on track to break 5 million rides this year, which hasn’t happened since before the COVID pandemic.

“It’s nice to have CATA back in a position where we’re expanding and increasing services to the Centre Region instead of cutting them back," Rishel said.
Tags
Local News
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy
Related Content
Load More