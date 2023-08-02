Pennsylvania House Democrats hear plea from central and northern PA educators

Democratic Pennsylvania lawmakers are touring the state with what they're calling “an SOS to save education,” including a stop Wednesday at the Bald Eagle Area School District where they heard from educators from the Forest Area School District, Keystone Central School District and Bald Eagle Area School District about the challenges they’re facing.

The event was the third in a series from Democratic House leaders.

“Our children suffer from the same problems that we've talked about homelessness, poverty, special education needs, mental health needs, all of those things that are so very important and so very expensive,” said Amanda Hetrick, superintendent of the Forest Area School District.

Hetrick said many of her students are homeless, including some who have to shower and do their laundry at school. Forest Area School District has received state funding to support these students, but Hetrick said the funds expire next year.

Educators said more funding not only would help support students, but also would encourage more people to become teachers. House Speaker Joanna McClinton said the state could help solve the teaching shortage.

“Interestingly enough, the things that we talked about today are not unique to Centre County. They're issues that affect members, Republican and Democrat in other parts of Pennsylvania. So we look forward to galvanizing support,” McClinton said.

McClinton said Democrats were able to get support across the aisle for a bill that would provide stipends for teachers and educators in training. The bill is now in the Senate.

Jacquelyn Martin, superintendent of the Keystone Central School District, based in Clinton County, said school funding regulations and laws are long overdue for change. Martin said each school district has to provide Career and Technical Education for all students even if they don’t want it. The annual cost to provide this has gone up to $3 million for Keystone Central.

“What's more troubling to me as an educator, taxpayer and lifelong Pennsylvania resident is that not one charter school or cyber charter school has approved CTE programs as per the Department of Education,” Martin said.

Earlier this year, a Commonwealth Court judge ruled that Pennsylvania has not adequately funded schools in underserved communities.

