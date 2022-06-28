Health Minute: PTSD Awareness

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carole Nese College of Nursing.

Every year, about 15 million American adults experience post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

PTSD is a mental health condition that can develop after a traumatic event like a serious injury, combat, or a sexual assault. Anyone can develop PTSD regardless of ethnicity, gender, or age. Some symptoms include reliving the trauma, thoughts or feelings that won’t go away or behavior changes. PTSD can affect all aspects of life including work, sex, home, and school.

There are treatments for PTSD. Talk to your physician or find a mental health clinician online using the free search tool from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.