Health Minute: Summer Vacation Health Tips

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

Do you travel with a first-aid kit? A first-aid kit may save you a trip to urgent or emergency care on your next vacation.

First-aid kits are essential to treat minor cuts and scrapes, burns, sprains or strains, insect bites, and allergic reactions. Essentials for your first-aid kit include hand sanitizer, wound care supplies such as band aids, gauze and paper tape, over-the-counter medications such as aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen and antihistamines, ice packs, elastic wraps, gloves, a flashlight, tweezers, scissors, an oral thermometer and a basic first-aid manual.

Don’t forget to pack or update your first-aid kit this summer! For information on how to make a travel first-aid kit visit the American Red Cross.