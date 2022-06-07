© 2022 WPSU
Health Minute: Summer Vacation Health Tips

WPSU | By Cheraine Stanford
Published June 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

Do you travel with a first-aid kit? A first-aid kit may save you a trip to urgent or emergency care on your next vacation.

First-aid kits are essential to treat minor cuts and scrapes, burns, sprains or strains, insect bites, and allergic reactions. Essentials for your first-aid kit include hand sanitizer, wound care supplies such as band aids, gauze and paper tape, over-the-counter medications such as aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen and antihistamines, ice packs, elastic wraps, gloves, a flashlight, tweezers, scissors, an oral thermometer and a basic first-aid manual.

Don’t forget to pack or update your first-aid kit this summer! For information on how to make a travel first-aid kit visit the American Red Cross.

Cheraine Stanford
Cheraine Stanford is the Content Strategy Director at WPSU, responsible for developing the station's original productions across digital, radio and television.
