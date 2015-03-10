New Mix: Villagers, Joanna Gruesome, Young Fathers, More

On this week's All Songs Considered, we look at one of life's immutable truths: Nothing's ever easy! Or, at least some things are way harder than they need to be. That's part of the message in the new kiss-off song that opens our show, "Hot Scary Summer," from the upcoming Villagers album Darling Arithmetic.

Also on the program: Host Bob Boilen shares startling, hodgepodge sounds from both Edinburgh's Young Fathers and the London-based band The Very Best. Co-host Robin Hilton delivers a bracing, joyful rock cut from Joanna Gruesome. We take a walk through vast mansions of curious sounds from electronic producer Eskmo's new record SOL, and the "Slow Breathing Circuit" from Inventions, a duo featuring Eluvium's Matthew Cooper and Explosions In The Sky guitarist Mark Smith. Plus, NPR Music editor Jacob Ganz stops by to share a classic from one of his all-time favorite bands, Broadcast.

