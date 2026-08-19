Measles spreads to new counties in central and northern PA, including Clinton, Elk and Warren

In the WPSU listening area, there are now reported measles cases in Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lycoming, Mifflin and Warren counties.

Pennsylvania's Department of Health updated its online dashboard Wednesday afternoon, showing that measles cases in Centre and Mifflin counties are now in the double digits and new counties have seen their first cases, including Clinton, Elk and Warren counties.

Statewide, there have been 340 measles cases reported so far this year. None of the people who got the disease were fully vaccinated against it. Sixty-two people have been hospitalized, but there have been no reported deaths.

The number of people getting vaccinated is also on the rise. So far, DOH says their staff administered 1,502 MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines this month. That's compared to 672 MMR vaccines they administered last month.

DOH officials say MMR vaccines are available across the state through healthcare providers, DOH State Health Centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers or a Vaccines for Children program.

Earlier this month, Mount Nittany Health officials said there were potential exposures at Mount Nittany Health Toftrees and the Mount Nittany Medical Center Emergency Department.

Geisinger officials said there was a potential measles exposure at its Danville hospital on August 12 and 13.

Most cases are in Lancaster County, where there are 167 cases reported. DOH officials say they're responding to two potential recent exposures at Millersville University and a Whole Foods Market.