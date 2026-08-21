WPSU Jazz Archive - August 21, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 21, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The broadcast includes performances by Mary Lou Williams, Earl Hines, Erroll Garner, Roy Eldridge, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman, Stanley Turrentine, George Benson, Henry Mancini, Melody Gardot, Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Morgan, Shirley Scott, John Coltrane, Stan Getz, Keith Jarrett, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.