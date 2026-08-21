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WPSU Jazz Archive - August 21, 2026

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published August 21, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Composers Johnny Mercer, left, and Henry Mancini pose with their Oscars they won for Best Song used in a Motion Picture, the Days of Wine and Roses, at the Academy Awards, in Santa Monica, Ca., on April 8, 1963. (AP Photo)
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Composers Johnny Mercer, left, and Henry Mancini pose with their Oscars they won for Best Song used in a Motion Picture, the Days of Wine and Roses, at the Academy Awards, in Santa Monica, Ca., on April 8, 1963.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 21, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The broadcast includes performances by Mary Lou Williams, Earl Hines, Erroll Garner, Roy Eldridge, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman, Stanley Turrentine, George Benson, Henry Mancini, Melody Gardot, Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Morgan, Shirley Scott, John Coltrane, Stan Getz, Keith Jarrett, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
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Arts and Entertainment Local Programs
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
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