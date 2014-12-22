Bob And Robin's Holiday In Space

In 2012 we — Bob and Robin, your two intrepid All Songs Considered hosts — celebrated the season by renting a cabin in a snowy woods for a holiday party that nobody came to. Last year we took a road trip to the nation's heartland to discover the true spirit of the season, but never made it (a blizzard left us snowed-in at a cheap motel). This year, through a series of unexpected events, we find ourselves hurtling through outer space, on an urgent musical mission.

Join us as we take a rocket ride to the stars, grow homesick for the holidays, and find comfort from a few special guests and friends, including Angel Olsen, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, our favorite spaceman (Dan Deacon, of course), and more.

