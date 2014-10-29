© 2022 WPSU
Latitudes: 10 Musical Discoveries From Around The World

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published October 29, 2014 at 8:03 AM EDT
The endlessly innovative Sardinian guitarist and singer Paolo Angeli created carefully constructed yet dreamy music with his souped-up guitar at an Oct. 23 daytime showcase. One of the first sets during this year's event, Angeli set the pace for musicianship and excitement.
Hats, undershirts, folk, punk: Russia's Otava Yo brought huge energy and good humor to their Oct. 23 performance.
Long a sideman, Honduran guitarist Guayo Cedeño stepped into the limelight with a fantastic set that combined cumbia and surf guitar on the first night of WOMEX showcases, Oct. 23.
South Korean group Noreum Machi brought a wild, shamanistic energy to their Oct. 24th WOMEX showcase.
Congolese-Belgian singer Baloji — already a veteran of New York's globalFEST — turned in one of the most talked-about and self-assured sets at WOMEX Oct. 24.
One of the biggest surprises of this year's edition of WOMEX was Maru Tarang, a group that blends Rajasthani folk music with Western slide guitar.
In their late-night Oct. 24 set, Angolan-Portuguese band Batida blended a vintage 1970s Angolan sound with modern electronic dance music and a socially conscious perspective.
Smoky-voiced Portuguese singer and guitarist Lula Pena mixed her native land's <em>fado</em> style with an international blend of Cape Verdean, Brazilian and French sounds in her eclectic Oct. 25 performance.
Arizona's Orkesta Mendoza — the only U.S.-based group to perform at WOMEX 2014 — turned in a blistering set Oct. 25.
Galicia's own sweet-voiced Davide Salvado mixed ancient traditional songs with a modern attitude in his Oct. 25 performance.
Mexican horns most certainly don't automatically mean mariachi. Heavy jazz, driven hard by brass and drums, was what the Mexican band Troker offered at their Oct. 25 showcase.
Colombia's Tribu Baharú transformed the WOMEX tent into a sweaty dance party with their high-energy, very entertaining take on Afro-Colombian <em>champeta</em> music.
WOMEX – The World Music Expo – is kind of like a traveling SXSW for global music. Mostly an industry affair, with about 2,000 attendees from 100 countries, the five days of nonstop showcases, panel discussion, meetings, film screenings and schmoozing (did I mention the concerts? Concerts too) end up setting the the pace for the year that follows. I came home from this year's festival – held this year in the city of Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain – totally revved up and inspired by what I saw and heard.

This year's WOMEX proved to be an incredibly strong one for Latin and Caribbean music, thanks to acts like Honduras' Guayo Cedeño, Colombia's Tribu Baharú and Mexico's Troker. And a few artists and groups I already knew and loved were out in full force: the Congolese-Belgian singer Baloji's show was relentlessly tight; I couldn't tear myself away from the utterly charming El Gusto Orchestra, from Algeria, or the recently renamed Orkesta Mendoza, the only U.S. group to showcase at WOMEX 2014.

The most exciting artists I heard this year were new to me, and they tended to be either hard-driving modernists or performers who presented roots music in innovative ways. I know I missed plenty of wonderful stuff, trying to navigate overlapping showcases throughout Santiago's old quarter. Maybe by the time next year's event lands in Budapest I'll finally have figured out how to clone myself.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk.
