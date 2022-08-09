© 2022 WPSU
Rep. Scott Perry of Pa. says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WPSU | By Michael Balsamo, AP
Published August 9, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT
FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022. Perry says his cellphone was seized Tuesday, Aug. 9, by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Scott Perry says his cellphone was seized Tuesday by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. The circumstances
surrounding the seizure were not immediately known.

The Pennsylvania Republican says three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday
with his family and “seized my cell phone.”

Perry has been a figure in the congressional investigation into President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Former senior Justice Department officials have testified Perry had “an important
role” in Trump’s effort to try to install Jeffrey Clark — a top Justice Department official who was pushing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud — as the acting attorney general.

