Rep. Scott Perry of Pa. says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Scott Perry says his cellphone was seized Tuesday by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. The circumstances

surrounding the seizure were not immediately known.

The Pennsylvania Republican says three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday

with his family and “seized my cell phone.”

Perry has been a figure in the congressional investigation into President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Former senior Justice Department officials have testified Perry had “an important

role” in Trump’s effort to try to install Jeffrey Clark — a top Justice Department official who was pushing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud — as the acting attorney general.

