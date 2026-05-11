WPSU Blues Archive - May 9, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on May 9, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Doc Watson, Mitch Kashmar, Albert King, Cephas & Wiggins, The Moving Sidewalks, Gabriel Brown, Conor Oberist, Little Walter, The Black Keys, Mara O’Connell, Eric Bibb, B.B. King, Taj Mahal, Chris Smither, Merle Travis, Guitar Junior, Rev. Horton Heat, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Johnson, Etta James, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.