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WPSU Blues Archive - May 9, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published May 9, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
By Martin Schumann
/
Creative Commons 3.0
Conor Oberst performing at Haldern Pop Festival in 2017.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on May 9, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Doc Watson, Mitch Kashmar, Albert King, Cephas & Wiggins, The Moving Sidewalks, Gabriel Brown, Conor Oberist, Little Walter, The Black Keys, Mara O’Connell, Eric Bibb, B.B. King, Taj Mahal, Chris Smither, Merle Travis, Guitar Junior, Rev. Horton Heat, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Johnson, Etta James, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel