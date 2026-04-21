WPSU Blues Archive - April 18, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on April 18, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Matthew Stubbs, Seasick Steve, Wanda Jackson, Jesse Fuller, Kris Kristofferson, Rev. Gary Davis, Bessie Smith, Tom Waits, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Memphis Slim, Bo Diddly, Muddy Waters, Hot Tuna, The Black Keys, Mary Flower, Otis Spann, J.J. Cale, B.B. King, Shamika Copeland, Woodbrain, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Cash and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.