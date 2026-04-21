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WPSU Blues Archive - April 18, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published April 18, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
CP Thornton
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Creative Commons 2.0
The New Riders of the Purple Sage, performing at the Westcott Theater in Syracuse, New York on August 5, 2015. Left to right: Buddy Cage, Michael Falzarano, Johnny Markowski, David Nelson, Ronnie Penque.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on April 18, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Matthew Stubbs, Seasick Steve, Wanda Jackson, Jesse Fuller, Kris Kristofferson, Rev. Gary Davis, Bessie Smith, Tom Waits, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Memphis Slim, Bo Diddly, Muddy Waters, Hot Tuna, The Black Keys, Mary Flower, Otis Spann, J.J. Cale, B.B. King, Shamika Copeland, Woodbrain, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Cash and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel