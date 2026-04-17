WPSU Jazz Archive - April 17, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 17, 2026, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The show celebrates International Jazz Day (April 30th) and features performances by Dizzy Gilespie and the United Nation Orchestra, Paquito D'Rivera and the United Nation, Orchestra, Niels-Henning Osted Pedersen Trio, Kei Akagi, Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, Toots Thielemans, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Hiromi, Monty Alexander, John McLaughlin, Oscar Peterson, Arturo Sandoval, Pancho Sanchez with Tito Puente, Jan Garbarek, Paolo Rustichelli, Lalo Schiffrin, Herbie Hancock and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.