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WPSU Jazz Archive - April 17, 2026

WPSU | By Frank Mueller
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Alexander Zemlianichenko
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AP Photo
In this May 11, 1990 file photograph, Jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie performs for the first time in Moscow.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 17, 2026, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The show celebrates International Jazz Day (April 30th) and features performances by Dizzy Gilespie and the United Nation Orchestra, Paquito D'Rivera and the United Nation, Orchestra, Niels-Henning Osted Pedersen Trio, Kei Akagi, Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, Toots Thielemans, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Hiromi, Monty Alexander, John McLaughlin, Oscar Peterson, Arturo Sandoval, Pancho Sanchez with Tito Puente, Jan Garbarek, Paolo Rustichelli, Lalo Schiffrin, Herbie Hancock and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Frank Mueller
Frank Mueller was blessed to grow up in a home where a love of good music was as natural as a love of good food and friends. Jazz became a more serious part of his musical diet after beginning work at KUNV in Las Vegas, where many of the hosts were working musicians and where legends in the genre were regular visitors. They started him with "Kind of Blue" and "Out of Time" and his love for the music only grew from there. Frank loves spending time with his family and is an avid cyclist and, as someone who primarily lived in western states, is still amazed at how green it is in Pennsylvania.
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