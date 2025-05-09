WPSU Jazz Archive - May 9, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 9, 2025 and hosted by John Pozza.

The broadcast features tracks from Louis Armstrong, Art Tatum, Gene Krupa Orchestra, Sonny Rollins, Duke Ellington Orchestra, Billie Holiday, Modern Jazz Quartet, Miles Davis, Jelly Roll Morton's Red Hot Peppers, Benny Goodman Orchestra, Dexter Gordon, John Coltrane Quarter, Django Reinhardt Quartet, Thelonious Monk, Horace Silver & the Jazz Messengers, John Coltrane & Duke Ellington, Clarence Williams Blues 5, Sarah Vaughn, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, Jimmy Lunsford Orchestra, Cecil Taylor Trio, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

