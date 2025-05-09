© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - May 9, 2025

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published May 9, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
William P. Gottlieb / Adam Cuerden
/
Library of Congress - Creative Commons
Django Reinhardt at the Aquarium jazz club in New York, NY, 1946

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 9, 2025 and hosted by John Pozza.

The broadcast features tracks from Louis Armstrong, Art Tatum, Gene Krupa Orchestra, Sonny Rollins, Duke Ellington Orchestra, Billie Holiday, Modern Jazz Quartet, Miles Davis, Jelly Roll Morton's Red Hot Peppers, Benny Goodman Orchestra, Dexter Gordon, John Coltrane Quarter, Django Reinhardt Quartet, Thelonious Monk, Horace Silver & the Jazz Messengers, John Coltrane & Duke Ellington, Clarence Williams Blues 5, Sarah Vaughn, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, Jimmy Lunsford Orchestra, Cecil Taylor Trio, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
