WPSU Jazz Archive - January 3, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 3, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The broadcast features an encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring the Arthur Goldstein Quartet recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in August 2013.

The musicians in the group are:

Arthur Goldstein on piano

Jim Robinson playing bass

Steve Bowman on saxophone

Kevin Lowe on drums

This concert is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

WPSU’s Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

