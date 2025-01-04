© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - January 3, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published January 3, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
The Arthur Goldstein Quartet performing at Palmer Museum of Art in August 2013.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 3, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The broadcast features an encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring the Arthur Goldstein Quartet recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in August 2013.

The musicians in the group are:
Arthur Goldstein on piano
Jim Robinson playing bass
Steve Bowman on saxophone
Kevin Lowe on drums

This concert is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

WPSU’s Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen