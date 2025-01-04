Demolition of Beaver Stadium's press box delights chilly fans

Hundreds of people gathered in the snow early Saturday morning to watch the demolition of the press box at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, a step in the university’s $700 million renovation project .

At the demolition party, Chuck Hockenberry added his signature to a stadium bleacher removed from near the press box and on display at the event for fans to write on. He lives in nearby Port Matilda, and says he’s been going to Penn Stage games for more than 20 years. Hockenberry says he isn’t all excited about the changes to the stadium.

“I’m kind of mixed about it, I guess,” Hockenberry said. “But at the same time, I’m kind of anxious to see what happens, what comes new.”

Emily Reddy / WPSU Chuck Hockenberry signs a Beaver Stadium bleacher at the press box demolition party on Jan. 4, 2025.

Gery Schnarrs and her mom watched the press box come down from a parking lot a little farther away. Schnarrs played field hockey at Penn State and graduated in December. She said she sees the Beaver Stadium renovations as a positive sign.

“I think it’s just a sign of a lot of progression in athletics. I think we’re at a new time in college athletics. And I think it’s exciting for all athletics teams, what the future holds for NCAA athletics,” Schnarrs said.

Emily Reddy / WPSU The Nittany Lion mascot posed for pictures with fans who showed up to watch the Beaver Stadium press box demolition on Jan. 4, 2025.

The renovations will include adding upgraded seats and suites, along with more restrooms, concessions and a welcome center. Plans are to complete the project by the fall 2027 football season.