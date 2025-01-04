The Local Groove - January 04, 2025
Archive of the Local Groove from January 04, 2025
Featuring:
The Sorters - Peaches and Honey
Kat & Zach - Firelight
Beach Boise, ID - Other PPL
Infused - The Room
Coconut Wolf - abracadabra
Tom Nevers Field - Hold My Hand
Ridge Runners - The Rest of Us
Caryn Dixon - Harry and Sally
Katie James - Tunnel Vision
Caledonia - Julian
Rumble and Scream - Mavis Staples is Queen
Tanner Bingaman - Mozambique
Danny Stainton - Close Your Eyes
Sweet Desire - The Dealer
Host - JT Thompson