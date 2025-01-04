The Local Groove - January 04, 2025

Archive of the Local Groove from January 04, 2025

Featuring:

The Sorters - Peaches and Honey

Kat & Zach - Firelight

Beach Boise, ID - Other PPL

Infused - The Room

Coconut Wolf - abracadabra

Tom Nevers Field - Hold My Hand

Ridge Runners - The Rest of Us

Caryn Dixon - Harry and Sally

Katie James - Tunnel Vision

Caledonia - Julian

Rumble and Scream - Mavis Staples is Queen

Tanner Bingaman - Mozambique

Danny Stainton - Close Your Eyes

Sweet Desire - The Dealer

Host - JT Thompson