Poetry Moment: 'Counting My Losses', by Jacqueline Osherow

We’re nearing the end of 2024. Some count blessings: shared moments with family and friends, personal successes, unexpected pleasures. For others, memories swing from gratitude to deep grief, and loss overwhelms. In today’s poem, “Counting My Losses,” Jacqueline Osherow mourns the death of loved ones to natural causes, to disease, and, tragically, to suicide.

Jacqueline Osherow was born in Philadelphia in 1956 and was educated, though high school, in Philadelphia public schools, graduating from Northeast High School in 1974. She is the author of nine collections of poetry, most recently Divine Ratios (LSU Press, 2023). She’s received fellowships from the Guggenheim and Ingram Merrill Foundation, the NEA, and the Witter Bynner Prize, among others. Her poems have appeared in many magazines, journals and anthologies, including The New Yorker, Paris Review, APR, Best American Poetry, and The Penguin Book of the Sonnet. Currently, she’s Distinguished Professor at the University of Utah.

Preparing for the New Year includes lists: places to go, people to see, chores to accomplish, goals to meet. The catalog in today’s poem, however, is not a to-do list. It is, instead, a lament, perhaps similar to one that you, too, have wailed in the dead of night.

Jacqueline Osherow’s poem, “Counting My Losses,” begins with an allusion to the Unetanneh Tokef prayer that, she explains, “Jewish readers who attend services on the High Holidays will recognize.”

One by fire,

four at will

(one who’d hang,

one who’d pull

the plug on his

own ventilator;

one who’d hit

the crowded water

just beneath

the Golden Gate;

one who learned

to operate

a shotgun

bought an hour past)

one too slowly,

one too fast,

two from age

(one broken hip;

one too weak

to wake from sleep);

who who’d slip

(a cliff-side path),

one surgery’s

botched aftermath,

one who wept,

one who prayed

one heart, alas,

ineptly made



one who moved

a single thumb;

(ALS

her conundrum

brain intact

while body withers),

cancer of course

for all the others.

From My Lookalike at the Krishna Temple (LSU Press, 2019)

That was “Counting My Losses” by Jacqueline Osherow

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please text, chat, or call 988 to directly access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

