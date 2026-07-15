Pa. state system to cover all tuition for eligible in-state students

Emily Scolnick is a 2026 Dow Jones News Fund intern at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) announced a new initiative that will cover tuition for in-state students who receive federal and state scholarships.

The “PASSHE Pledge” program, slated to begin in fall 2027, will cover any remaining tuition costs for students who receive both a federal Pell Grant and a PA State Grant. It will ensure that students at the 10 state-owned universities do not pay any out-of-pocket tuition. The schools include Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Millersville, and Shippensburg.

“This is a major step toward helping more students earn a degree, launch a career and build a stronger future without a tuition gap standing in their way,” Cynthia Shapira, chair of the PASSHE Board of Governors, wrote in a release.

The Board of Governors has taken steps to cut costs for students in the past decade, including freezing tuition between 2018 and 2024, increasing financial aid for students, and working to marginally increase tuition rates since the freeze.

PASSHE set its system-wide in-state tuition rate for the 2026-27 academic year to $8,338 annually, its largest increase in several years. Leaders hope to reduce the tuition rate if the system receives adequate state funding in this year’s state budget, which is over a week past due.

“Every dollar counts for our students, and while we would prefer to freeze tuition as the Board did for seven years, we kept this increase as low as possible,” Shapira said. “If the state provides sufficient funding, the Board is committed to rolling back the rate.”

By pledging to cover all tuition for eligible students, the release notes the PASSHE Pledge will also help mitigate Pennsylvania’s impending shortage of workers with college degrees.

“Each student who has the opportunity to learn, build skills and graduate helps strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce,” said PASSHE Chancellor Christopher Fiorentino. “This initiative is about opening doors for students and helping Pennsylvania prepare more graduates for the careers that support our communities and economy.”

The initiative garnered unanimous support from the group’s Board of Governors. University presidents at the 10 schools will now work with Fiorentino to expand or refine their financial aid programs to align with the pledge’s goals.

