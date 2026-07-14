Blair County state representative talks about skill games regulation at telephone town hall

Uncertainty remains over the future of so-called skills machines in Pennsylvania, which was one of the topics of discussion at a telephone town hall on Monday for Blair County residents.

With a state budget now in place, Pennsylvania lawmakers are out of session until September. That means many lawmakers are back in their home districts for the summer, including Andrea Verobish, a Republican state representative whose 79th District includes the City of Altoona, Allegheny Township, Logan Township and Tunnelhill Borough.

During an hour-long telephone town hall on Monday, a caller named Gilbert said he worked in the skill games industry and asked for Verobish’s stance on what will happen to them.

“We're all in fear of losing our jobs here," Gilbert said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared skill games unlawful last month, and gave state lawmakers until October to regulate them.

Verobish said she supports a bipartisan bill that would implement a $500 monthly fee for skill game terminals. That bill would also limit the number of skill game terminals across the state to 50,000. The state attorney general’s office estimates there are currently 70,000 terminals operating.

Verobish said she has seen skill games have a positive economic impact on local communities and the businesses that house them.

“I know a pizza shop in the 79th (district) who told me that they are able to pay their employees a larger wage because of having these skills games," Verobish said.

Verobish also referenced DeLeo Games, an Altoona-based business that works on skill machines and employs people in the district.

No legislation regulating skill games passed as part of the state budget, but Verobish said she expects the bill she co-sponsored will come up again when the legislature reconvenes in September.

Governor Josh Shapiro wants to tax skill games at 52%, which is the rate paid by casinos.