Special programs for America250 on WPSU-FM

Here’s a rundown of special programs WPSU has in store for the month of July to mark the American semiquincentennial.

Stephanie Berger Filmmaker Ken Burns.

How to 250

(Thursday, July 2, 3 p.m. & Saturday, July 4, 11 a.m.)

2026 is America’s semiquincentennial, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. "How to 250" is a one-hour special from the Radiotopia history podcast, “This Day.” The program traces some of the key stories that brought us to this moment, including a look back at the bicentennial. Plus, advice for listeners about how to celebrate, and some thoughts from legendary filmmaker Ken Burns.

The viola da gamba was one of the instruments used in classical music during the revolutionary era in America.

Vienna in the Wilderness: The Moravian Sound

(Friday, July 3, 11 a.m.)

Early American classical music is a treasure to discover, including the music of the Moravians, who settled in North Carolina and Pennsylvania in the 18th century bringing classical music in the European tradition with them. They transformed American classical music and held the first July 4th celebration with music in Salem, North Carolina, on July 4, 1783. We’ll hear a sampling of music by the Moravians of early America in this special from public radio station WDAV and PRX.

WNYC

First America

(Friday, July 3, 8 p.m. & Saturday, July 4, 6 p.m.)

“First America” is hosted and reported by Cherokee journalist Rebecca Nagle. She looks at the missing Indigenous history in the story of our country's founding.

The program unveils how the founders’ treatment of Indigenous nations — and their resistance — shaped U.S. democracy. The show explores an often-forgotten reason why the colonists rebelled, what kind of government they created, and how our current political moment was 250 years in the making. This special was produced by Native Voice One and distributed by public radio station WNYC.