Pa. advocacy group to hold workshop about funds for sexual assault survivors

This Friday, Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) will hold a virtual workshop for therapists to learn how to accept payment through the state's Victim's Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) for survivors of sexual assault.

Sexual Assault Counseling Claims through VCAP are covered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Its purpose is to expand support for victims, so that the counseling needed to heal is not cost-prohibitive or even difficult to access.

Through this workshop, PAAR hopes to raise awareness of the program among therapists, making it easier for survivors to find available providers. They also want to emphasize that accessing the funds is uncomplicated.

Kelsey Leigh is the managing director at PAAR.

"This is a win-win. VCAP exists through the state, victims of crime are entitled to it, and anyone who's a credentialed licensed therapist in Pennsylvania is allowed to apply," she said. "We really want to demystify the process."

Leigh said that while accessing funding for other parts of VCAP, like relocation and medical expenses, can be complicated, the carve-out for therapy is different.

The process is also unlike complicated insurance credentialing that therapists may have encountered before. All licensed therapists are eligible and all that's required is the submission of a 2-page form, filled out in collaboration with the patient.

Last year alone, there were 865 sexual assault counseling claims received by the state, which was up 6% from 2024. PAAR sees this increase as a sign that awareness of the coverage is growing.

The program came as a part of a bill signed into law in 2019, which said that unlike standard VCAP claims for other crimes, victims of sexual assault do not have to report the occurrence of the crime to authorities in order to be eligible for counseling coverage.

Adult sexual assault survivors are eligible for up to $5,000 in counseling coverage, and child survivors are eligible for up to $10,000.

Licensed providers looking to attend the training can register through PAAR. Victims of sexual assault can reach out to PAAR at 1-866-363-7273 for support.

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