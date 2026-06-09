UPMC lays off 200 workers, cuts another 300 open positions

UPMC laid off 200 workers and eliminated 300 vacant positions Tuesday. The health system said the cuts were part of a routine labor force realignment and affected non-clinical positions.

"As we regularly reassess our services to ensure they match the needs of our patients and members, limited reductions are occurring, primarily among those who are not in clinical or member-facing roles," a spokesperson told WESA Tuesday.

UPMC did not disclose which hospitals were affected by the layoffs or provide other specifics. Word about the layoffs first circulated on Pittsburgh social media platforms.

The health system operates more than 40 hospitals and another 800 clinical facilities across much of Pennsylvania. UPMC employs roughly 100,000 people, making it the largest nongovernment employer in the state.

The layoffs come after UPMC announced a financial turnaround this spring with an operating income of $286 million in 2025. The rebound followed two straight years of operating losses totaling $537 million. Gains from UPMC's insurance services accounted for much of the health system's recovery, according to its annual financial report.

UPMC's operating revenue for the first quarter of 2026 totaled nearly $8.5 million, up from $8.2 million during the same period in 2025.

Last week, the system launched a new $85 million heart institute at its Children's Hospital campus in Lawrenceville. UPMC announced last month the completion of an acquisition agreement with Trinity Health System in Steubenville, Ohio. The deal is under regulatory evaluation.

UPMC laid off about 1,100 people as part of a restructuring effort in 2024, citing lingering challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2026 90.5 WESA. Read more from our partners at WESA.

