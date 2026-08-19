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WPSU Blues Archive - August 15, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 16, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Bonnie Raitt, left, and John Prine perform during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
/
AP
Bonnie Raitt, left, and John Prine perform during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 15, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Bonnie Raitt, Doc & Merle Watson, Alabama Shakes, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Eric Gales, Champion Jack Dupree, Leon Redbone, Dixie Hummingbirds, Frank Zappa, Lead Belly, Ry Cooder, Cephas & Wiggins, Cody ChesnuTT, The Word, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Crescent City Gold, Memphis Slim, Little Walter, Bob Brozman, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
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Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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