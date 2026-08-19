WPSU Blues Archive - August 15, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 15, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Bonnie Raitt, Doc & Merle Watson, Alabama Shakes, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Eric Gales, Champion Jack Dupree, Leon Redbone, Dixie Hummingbirds, Frank Zappa, Lead Belly, Ry Cooder, Cephas & Wiggins, Cody ChesnuTT, The Word, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Crescent City Gold, Memphis Slim, Little Walter, Bob Brozman, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.