Central and northern PA electric rates to rise June 1, as utilities expect high summer demand

Electric rates are ticking up again for most central and northern Pennsylvania customers, starting June 1.

Residential rates in the West Penn Power service area are increasing by more than 10%. Penelec customers will see an increase of more than 12% and PPL customers will see a 1.5% increase, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission .

These increases are the semi-annual changes in the default rates for electricity, also called the price to compare. They reflect the cost of the actual electricity used, not the price to deliver it.

The PUC said household electricity use generally spikes during hot summer months, so bills can rise quickly as people crank up air conditioners. The regulator urged people to pay close attention to their energy use and to immediately reach out to utility companies about assistance programs if they have concerns about being able to pay.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission expects this summer to be hotter than average, and for electricity use to be the highest it has been in the past five years.

It noted in a report this month, however, that new generation and transmission projects will help to meet demand this summer. FERC said natural gas demand — for power plants — and production are both set to go up.

The summer increase likely will not be temporary. The federal Energy Information Administration in its May energy outlook report said residential electricity prices are expected to increase by 5% this year and to continue that increase in 2027 at a slower pace. The EIA expects the biggest increases to happen in East Coast regions.

Rising demand for electricity has largely occurred because of new industrial users, such as data centers.

Rates have been on the rise recently. An analysis from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found Duquesne Light prices increased by 56% between April 2021 and April 2026. Prices for West Penn Power grew nearly 80% in that same time frame.

Some lawmakers are taking notice. Two state legislators from Philadelphia recently introduced a bill meant to limit utility profits .

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