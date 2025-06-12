Rachel McDevitt | WESA

Rachel McDevitt is a general assignment reporter with 90.5 WESA.

She previously covered energy, the environment, and climate change as part of the StateImpact Pennsylvania project at WITF in Harrisburg.

Rachel’s work has been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Society of Environmental Journalists, and Covering Climate Now. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and Science Friday.

Rachel grew up in Cambria County and graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia. She will pick a pierogi over a cheesesteak any day of the week.

