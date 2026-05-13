Penn State leases part of its DuBois campus to Mount Aloysius College ahead of closure

Penn State is leasing part of its DuBois campus, which is one of seven the university plans to close in a year, to Mount Aloysius College.

Leaders at the college based in Cresson, an hour and a half south of DuBois, say they’ll offer nursing, surgical technology and ultrasound in a portion of the Swift Building starting on July 1.

Mike Armanini, the state Representative for parts of Clearfield and Elk counties, announced the partnership in a video posted on social media. Armanini said this is only the first step in preserving the DuBois campus.

“It is the foundation of what I believe is going to be something big and better in DuBois for secondary education, for our community," Armanini said.

In a news release, Penn State officials say this agreement only lasts until the DuBois campus closes after the spring 2027 semester. Long-term ownership will be considered separately.

Renata Engel, Penn State's vice president for Commonwealth Campuses, said they're paying attention to "local circumstances and long-term community context" of each of the seven campuses planned for closure.

“This agreement at DuBois reflects a campus-specific solution and meaningful progress in our work to identify responsible paths forward for each closing campus," Engel said.

Penn State DuBois will officially close after the spring semester of 2027. Commonwealth University is also closing its Clearfield satellite location that year.

