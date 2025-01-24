Commonwealth University to close Clearfield location following drop in enrollment

Commonwealth University says it will close its satellite location in Clearfield in two years.

The Clearfield teaching location was built in 1989 as an extension of Lock Haven University, before it merged into Commonwealth University to cut costs.

Michelle Keic, the provost of Commonwealth University, says overall enrollment has increased across campuses, except at Clearfield.

“Currently at fall of 2024, there were 177 students who enrolled in a class at the Clearfield location," Keic said. "And that class would be either in person or online. And if we look back at the last five years, five years ago, our high point was at 395 students.”

Keic said declining enrollment and the location’s ongoing operational deficit led to the administration’s decision to close. At one point, the Clearfield location was operating at more than a $2 million deficit.

Higher education institutions across the nation are struggling to balance their budgets amid declining enrollment.

Last year, Penn State announced a 14% budget cut to commonwealth campuses and offered employee buyouts. Earlier this week, leaders declined to answer if they are considering closing any campuses.

“I'm just thankful that it's been here for so long," said Clearfield's mayor, Mason Strouse. "You know, Clearfield is a fairly small community. So the fact that we've even been able to have a college campus for so long really has been a benefit.”

Strouse said it will be difficult to lose the Clearfield teaching location, but he’s optimistic something else will be done with the space to continue serving the community. Ideally, he said he’d like to see a community college move in.

"I believe in Bellefonte, they just opened like another community college," Strouse said, referring to Penn Highlands' recent expansion into Centre County. "So, you know, that's kind of a success story right in our area. So I do think it can definitely be done."

Commonwealth University’s Clearfield location will close at the end of the 2026-27 academic year. This fall will be the last semester for students to begin at Clearfield.

University leaders say students and faculty will be able to transfer to the Lock Haven campus, which is about an hour east of Clearfield.