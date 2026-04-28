Pa. Game Commission approves dates and regulations for upcoming hunting seasons

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is continuing to assess hunting season changes to slow the decline of hunters, including changes to Sunday hunting and the opening date for firearms deer season.

Firearms deer season opener debate continues

Earlier this year, the commission considered a controversial proposal to move the beginning of firearms deer season to the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which would change it from the current Saturday after Thanksgiving.

At this month’s meeting, commissioners voted to keep this year’s opening day on the Saturday after Thanksgiving on November 28.

But, many hunters actually want to see a return to the traditional Monday after Thanksgiving opener.

State Sen. Gene Yaw recently introduced a bill to do just that.

“The reason I got involved in this is because of the economics," Yaw said. “It became an economic issue when changing the hunting season started to affect, really, these small businesses that are out there, that depended on the bump from hunting season to carry them through the winter."

Pennsylvania Game Commission At its April 10 meeting, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners discussed the continuing decline of hunting license sales. Commissioners changed the traditional Monday opener for firearms deer season to a Saturday in 2019 as a way to slow the decline. Commissioners say license sales have still declined since then, but not as rapidly as before.

Yaw represents the 23rd Senatorial district in northcentral Pennsylvania, which includes Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties. He said several business owners in his region were negatively impacted by the change to a Saturday opener.

“I've heard about gun shops that have lost literally thousands of dollars because of the timing," Yaw said.

Yaw said hunters used to camp together the weekend before Monday hunting and spend money at local businesses. Now, he said hunters don’t have that opportunity because of conflict from the Thanksgiving holiday.

If Yaw’s bill to change the opener back to Monday passes, it would take effect 60 days after signing and overwrite the Game Commission’s decided deer season opener. But, similar bills have been introduced in the past and not made it out of committee.

What to know as Pa. enters its second year of Sunday hunting

This is the second year Pennsylvania hunters can bag certain game on Sundays, once again with the exception of migratory game birds, including waterfowl, woodcock and mourning doves.

Commissioners say this is partially because federal rules say once you allow Sunday hunting for migratory game birds, you must do so every year. Commissioners also say not having Sunday hunting allows migratory bird season to last longer, and most hunters they've surveyed seem to prefer it that way. But, commissioners said they plan to revisit the issue next year.

Something that is changing this year is where people can hunt on Sundays. Last year, there was a prohibition against hunting in privately owned commercial areas. This month, commissioners voted to lift that prohibition.

This year, hunters should also have more availability to hunt in state parks and forests. Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources took a phased approach and only allowed Sunday hunting on three specific days. This year, DCNR officials say they plan to expand Sunday hunting, but haven't given specific details yet.

Part of the reason for restricting Sunday hunting in state parks and forests was concern for public safety. Pa. Game Commissioners say there were no hunting-related shooting incidents involving a member of the public last year.