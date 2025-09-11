Expanded Sunday hunting starts in Pa. this weekend, except in state parks

Expanded Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania starts this weekend and continues through December 7, but state parks won’t be open to hunters until later this year. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is taking a phased approach to when and where it will allow Sunday hunting on state lands.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Officials at Black Moshannon State Park shared this graphic to social media to help raise awareness about hunting restrictions at state parks, including theirs. Sunday hunting will only be allowed on three specific days in November.

Sunday hunting in most state parks will only be allowed on three Sundays this year: November 16, November 23 and November 30. Some state parks won’t allow any Sunday hunting, including Cherry Springs, Bendigo and Susquehanna state parks.

DCNR is allowing Sunday hunting for all state forests on each Game Commission approved date, starting this weekend. That includes Bald Eagle State Forest, which covers 194,602 acres in Central Pennsylvania, including in Centre, Clinton and Mifflin counties.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bald Eagle State Forest, like all other state forests in Pennsylvania, will allow all Sunday hunting dates approved by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Matt Beaver, the district forester at Bald Eagle State Forest, said he isn’t worried about hunters disrupting people trying to enjoy the peacefulness of the forest.

“When I was a kid in my teens, I would hunt this forest," Beaver said. "I grew up in Selinsgrove. You could count a number of the cabins, especially for the first day of deer season that had a gang of hunters at them. Nowadays, I drive through the forest on the first day of hunting season and there’s hardly a soul in those cabins.”

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunting license sales have been gradually dropping both at the state and national level.

But for anyone who is still concerned about coming across hunters in state lands, DCNR says to wear fluorescent orange, stick to established trails, and avoid hiking at dawn and dusk. Beaver also said there are designated safety zones where hunters are not allowed.

In a press release, DCNR said they are phasing the opening of Sunday hunting in state parks to protect the experience of non-hunters and "to give staff time to adjust park operations and communications to ensure visitor safety." DCNR says it will further expand Sunday hunting next year in state parks.

Here's a list of Pennsylvania state parks with hunting restrictions, according to DCNR:

Parks that currently do not allow any hunting are:



Bendigo

Buchanan’s Birthplace

Cherry Springs

Fort Washington

Fowlers Hollow

Hyner View

Laurel Mountain

Laurel Summit

McCall’s Dam

Memorial Lake

Milton

Mont Alto

Patterson

Penn Roosevelt

Poe Paddy

Point

Prouty Place

Ralph Stover

Ravensburg

Samuel Lewis

Sand Bridge

Shikellamy

Susquehanna

Upper Pine Bottom

Washington Crossing

Parks that allow only mentored youth or controlled hunting are:



Benjamin Rush

Neshaminy

Norristown Farm Park

Presque Isle

Tyler

Any state park not listed here will be open for Sunday hunting on November 16, November 23 and November 30.