Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to stay in business under new nonprofit owner

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will live on past its slated May 3 closure date, thanks to a new deal with a nonprofit journalism organization.

Block Communications, which has owned the Post-Gazette for a century, has agreed to sell the paper and its assets to the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism.

The Venetoulis Institute is the owner of the Baltimore Banner, a news website launched in 2022.

The sale is expected to take effect May 4. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The new owner said the Post-Gazette will continue to serve Western Pennsylvania. The newsroom and local business leadership will remain based in Pittsburgh, though teams such as technology will be combined with those at Venetoulis.

"We are committed to working with exceptional journalists, along with civic and business leaders across the region, to build a new future for local journalism in Western Pennsylvania," said Bob Cohn, CEO of the Venetoulis Institute. "We are clear-eyed about the task ahead. We have learned in Maryland that this work takes time, discipline and investment."

According to reporting in the Post-Gazette, Venetoulis plans to keep the paper's Thursday and Sunday print schedule.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated.

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