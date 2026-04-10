Earth Day & Poetry Month 2026 on WPSU

Earth Day & Poetry Month on WPSU-FM

Collaborative for the Earth (C4E)

(Wednesday, April 22, 3:00 p.m.)

The United States is going nuclear, after shying away from an energy source that is now needed to power its modern computing and ever-expanding artificial intelligence.

The Collaborative for the Earth covers the debate in public opinion and politics, the immediacy of climate change, and a new generation of advanced nuclear technology that offer the promise of safe, reliable, and carbon-free energy in the U.S.

The desire to move away from fossil fuels is now running up against the insatiable energy demands of data centers, cryptocurrency, and AI. And the biggest players in these new industries know it — Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta — all eyeing nuclear energy as one possible off ramp to our impending energy crisis.

BirdNote Presents: Words in Flight

BirdNote

(Thursday, April 23, 3:00 p.m.)

Birds have long been a popular subject for writers. They are featured over and over in songs and books. Shakespeare frequently mentioned birds in his plays, whether for symbolism or dramatic effect. And there are more poems about birds than we can count. Words in Flight is an hour-long radio special, featuring selections from episodes of BirdNote Daily (heard every morning on WPSU) that highlight contemporary poetry. On April 23, traditionally considered the date of Shakespeare’s birth, hear poets, in their own words, sharing what birds mean to them, and what they teach us about ourselves and our world.

Poetry Moment: The WPSU Student Poetry Contest Winners

(Monday, April 27, 7:45 a.m. & 4:44 p.m.)

WPSU

On April 27th, WPSU’s Poetry Moment celebrates Poetry Month with a program devoted to poems by winners of our 2026 Student Poetry Contest. Each poem is introduced by our host, Marjorie Maddox, and read by the students themselves.