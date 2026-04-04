The Local Groove - April 4, 2026

Featuring:

Mike Steppe - Until I Do

One Acre West - Boy Like That

Adam & The Armadillos - One Of Those

Tahoka Freeway - Light Rain

Clark McClain Band - Jarvis Lee

Co. Townes - Move Along

MidState Select - The Heater

Finster - Rockability

Wisto - Leave The Roses

JK Robb - Take Me Home

Erin Condo - Another Lover

Joe Belle - Mountain Moon Rising

The Heartstrings - Whisky River

Adam Yarger - One of Those

Pat McGinnis - Walking My Dog

Host - The Mighty Wiggus