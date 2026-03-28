The Local Groove - March 28, 2026

Featuring:

Mara Katria w Modern English - People Turn To Gold

Lovecartel - Paradoxica

Alex Stanilla - Mahoning

Jeff Edmunds - Yesteryear

Miss Melanie & Groove Society - Rain Again

Katie James - 20-Something

iNDiZA - Dusty Road

One Acre West - Boy Like That

Luke Cimbala - The Vision

Steve Treadow - Which Way The Wind Is Blowing

Ratti & The New Rebels - Undertow

Ken Werner - Take Care

Caryn Dixon - Dead To Me

Radge Dog - Her Head Spins

Wisto - Technicolor

Host - JT Thompson