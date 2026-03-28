The Local Groove - March 28,2026
The Local Groove - March 28, 2026
Featuring:
Mara Katria w Modern English - People Turn To Gold
Lovecartel - Paradoxica
Alex Stanilla - Mahoning
Jeff Edmunds - Yesteryear
Miss Melanie & Groove Society - Rain Again
Katie James - 20-Something
iNDiZA - Dusty Road
One Acre West - Boy Like That
Luke Cimbala - The Vision
Steve Treadow - Which Way The Wind Is Blowing
Ratti & The New Rebels - Undertow
Ken Werner - Take Care
Caryn Dixon - Dead To Me
Radge Dog - Her Head Spins
Wisto - Technicolor
Host - JT Thompson