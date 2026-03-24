Officials at Bradford Regional Medical Center say it will stop being a hospital on May 17

Officials at the Bradford Regional Medical Center are now sharing the date when the facility will stop being a hospital; they say inpatient and emergency services are scheduled to end because of financial pressures on May 17.

The hospital’s website now has a banner at the top that links to frequently asked questions and lists of other locations to go to for care.

That webpage includes five alternatives for emergency care. The closest is an urgent care center three miles away. The next closest emergency department is in Olean, New York, about half an hour away.

The Bradford Regional Medical Center is downgrading to an outpatient center that will still have certain services, according to the webpage.

"Bradford Regional Medical Center anticipates continuing outpatient services in primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, general surgery and wound care, cardiology, urology, orthopedics & sports medicine, medical oncology, pain management and physical medicine rehab, occupational health and lab draw station," officials said online.

This transition comes as Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, or LECOM's, works to acquire the hospital from Kaleida Health. That acquisition is pending regulatory approvals and negotiations.

Bradford Regional Medical Center officials say they'll continue to update the public on the transition process through their website.