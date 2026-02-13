More flights coming to State College Regional Airport, and you could pay more without a REAL ID

The Centre County Airport Authority is announcing more flights starting March 30 at the State College Regional Airport, but there will only be an increased frequency of already existing flights and no new destinations.

Ralph Stewart, the airport authority's interim executive director, said in a press release Tuesday that United will operate up to 10 flights on most days of the week, including six flights to Chicago and four flights to Washington Dulles. Later this year, American Airlines will increase service to four daily flights to Philadelphia.

The Centre County Airport Authority is also reminding people about a new fee for anyone traveling without a REAL ID or a passport, especially as Penn State's spring break gets closer.

As of February 1, the Transportation Security Authority now offers a "TSA ConfirmID" for $45, which you can get ahead of time, although it's only valid for 10 days. The only needed information is the traveler’s legal name, a start date for travel, and a valid bank account. TSA says it will then try to verify your identity, but makes no guarantee that it can. On its website, TSA says buying a ConfirmID is optional, but security can choose to not let you through.