Poetry Moment: 'She’s Always Hungry' by Jane Edna Mohler

Welcome to Poetry Moment. I’m Marjorie Maddox.

Here in late January, and in the thick of Pennsylvania winter, we acknowledge that the blustery season officially began on December 21, 2025. The official start of spring, March 20, seems a long way off.

While some love a wintery wonderland, others may agree with Jane Edna Mohler’s depiction. In today’s poem, “She’s Always Hungry,” the poet personifies winter as alluring but insatiable.

A Bucks County native, Jane Edna Mohler is the 2020 Bucks County Poet Laureate, winner of the 2016 Main Street Voices award, and Poetry Editor of the Schuylkill Valley Journal. Generations of her family have lived in Pennsylvania, and her poems include numerous references to the state. Jane’s recent publications include Gargoyle, One Art, and Verse Virtual. Kelsay Books published her collections Broken Umbrellas (2019) and Autumn Clears (2025). Find out more at https://www.janeednamohler.com/.

About her poem “She’s Always Hungry,” the author explains, “Winter may be pretty, but I generally dislike it and the death it signifies. It doesn’t nourish, but thankfully, it ends.” Listen for the poet’s advice on ways to hasten the entrance of spring.

Here’ s “She’s Always Hungry” by Jane Edna Mohler:

She’s Always Hungry

Winter arrives with the blank

face of a runway model, languid

and sheer as the chiffon scarf

that drifts across her shoulders.

Bored by the heat of living,

she abhors the goo and mess.

Old German named her

the time of water.

She makes my lake crack

and groan. That crisp

look she gives, so alluring

you’ll ignore the chilly

clues of flat infatuation.

You don’t stand a chance.

An empty retreat that never serves

meals; she wants us to learn

the difference between hunger

and greed. Praise the rare blue sky,

the weak brushstrokes of charcoal

trees, but don’t fall for those sharp

bones that grin from under

her waxen skin. Prepare

a bed of crocuses, anxious

to spring from her grave.

“She’s Always Hungry” was first published in ONE ART: a Journal of Poetry. It is the final poem in the poet’s 2025 collection, Autumn Clears (Kelsay Books).

That was “She’s Always Hungry” by Jane Edna Mohler. Thanks for listening.

