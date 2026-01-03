© 2026 WPSU
The Local Groove - January 03, 2026

WPSU
Published January 3, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST

Featuring:
Jade Eye - Illuminate
Gammawoof - Complacency
The McNulty Brothers - Pretty Pretty Please
Ridge Runners - High In The Dark
Becca Gohn - Lightning
Laura Rullo - Invisible
Anna Pearl Belinda - All The Pretty Girls Love Jackson
Chris Bell - Pennsylvania Moonshine
Jenna Nichols - Tie A String
Cass and the Bailout Crew - Burn
Lady King and The Aces - Smooth Sailing
The Jaded Lips - DaDeDaDe
u4ea - neverland

Host - JT "Blues" Thompson