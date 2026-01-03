The Local Groove - January 03, 2026

Featuring:

Jade Eye - Illuminate

Gammawoof - Complacency

The McNulty Brothers - Pretty Pretty Please

Ridge Runners - High In The Dark

Becca Gohn - Lightning

Laura Rullo - Invisible

Anna Pearl Belinda - All The Pretty Girls Love Jackson

Chris Bell - Pennsylvania Moonshine

Jenna Nichols - Tie A String

Cass and the Bailout Crew - Burn

Lady King and The Aces - Smooth Sailing

The Jaded Lips - DaDeDaDe

u4ea - neverland

Host - JT "Blues" Thompson