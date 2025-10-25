The Local Groove - October 25, 2025
The Local Groove - HALLOWEEN 2025!
Featuring:
Animus - Black Box
August Room - The Cross
Bill Dann - White Lady of the Buckhorn
Caryn Dixon - Sharpen The Knife
Crop Harvester Monster Dump Truck - Spider Skeleton
McCloskey & Countermine - Hungry Ghost
Fresh Air Man - Second Hand Witchcraft
Isbe Amare - Edie's Carousel
Mara Katria - Sumus
Pat Z - It Slaps
The Clark McLane Band - Ghosts and Angels
The Sorters - Creepy Creep Walk
Eight Foot Manchild - Monoliths & Monkeymen
Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats - Witch and She Devil
Escape Velocity - Beacons Of Andromeda
Host - The Mighty Wiggus